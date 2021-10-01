As part of activities culminating the Turkey-Nigeria business congress, governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, the deputy governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Umar Namadi and his Bauchi State counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed, as well as some private investors participating in the business forum yesterday, visited Gebze Industrial zone in Turkey.

Governor Sani Bello and other delegates from Nigeria aside identifying untapped potentials and drawing investment among other things, said their focus in Turkey is on how to guarantee a prosperous and sustainable future in addition to present efforts to boost the economy of their various stated and guarantee a more sustainable future for their citizens.

The Nigerian team led by the CEO’s of Window of Turkey, Baraa Alsasa and Window of Nigeria, Suleiman Chiroma visited Turkey Industrial hub, where major industries in the country are situated.

Governor Sani Bello and other team members who were taken through a slide presentation at the Industrial hub by the regional director Gebze Nil Sonmez focused on maximising the benefits of anchor economic pillars – oil and gas, agriculture, trade and commerce, and industrialisation – as well as taking advantage of the new ones – hospitality, entertainment, new media and technology.

Sani Bello clarified that the thrust of their visit was to attract the needed investments to boost development in their states. He said, “Indeed, it is a show of practical commitment in making our states, especially Niger State the first port of call for investors coming into Nigeria and the favourite location to site new industries.

Their presentations majorly centred on the activities of the 154 staff strength of the industrial zone, opportunities that abound in the hub, its prospects and challenges confronting the Industrial zone among others.

The regional director who said the hub is a model in the world, announced that one among the desires of the Industrial zone, is to replicate the hub in 20 countries by the year 2023.