By Abu Nmodu, Minna |

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by the deputy governor, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, yesterday presented N151.2 billion as estimate for the 2021 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The 2021 budget estimate has N72.5bn representing 47.94 percent as recurrent expenditure and N78.7bn representing 52.06 per cent as capital expenditure.

According to the governor, the budget will be financed through traditional sources such as statutory allocation, value-added tax (VAT), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and capital receipts.

He said N71.9bn representing 47. 58 per cent of the budget is expected to accrue from the federal allocation while N17.9bn representing 11.91 per cent would be from VAT, while N14.7bn or 9.74 percent is to be generated from Internally Generated Revenue IGR and N42.2bn representing 27. 9 percent will be expected as capital receipts.

The governor added that other revenue sources of the budget include dividends from North-South Power to the tune of N500m, refunds from the National Electricity Liability Company (NELCO) which stands at N3.5bn and refunds for federal roads totaling N330m, accounting for 0.33, 2.32 and 0.22 percent respectively.

The recurrent expenditure is slightly higher with 3.63 per cent than the one in the year under review due to the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30, 000.00, the backlog of promotions, annual salary increments and payment of pensions and gratuities to retired civil servants.

He said the economic sector has the highest allocation of N54.2bn representing 68.90%, followed by the social sector with N16bn or 20.42% and administrative sector with 9.02% or N7bn. The Law and Justice sector has a proposed estimate of N1.3bn representing 1.66 per cent among others.

He added that the budget was focused on the completion of projects that had attained 90 percent completion, provision of counterpart funds to development partners on supported projects, investment-driven and employment generation for youth projects in the areas of mineral development, agriculture, as well as small and medium enterprises.

He noted that the outgoing year had been tough in almost all aspects of government particularly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which led to a fall in crude oil prices and other sources of revenue thereby affecting the ability of the state to meet up with the capital projects expectations for the year under review.