BY DANJUMA JOSEPH |

Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule has rejoiced with Christians on the occasion of the 2021 Easter festivities.

Similarly, the senator representing Nasarawa south senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has also felicitated with Christians as they celebrate Easter.

Senator Al-Makura, who is the immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, urged Christians to use the festive occasion to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of the state and the country at large.

Governor Sule, on his part urged Christians in the state not to lose sight of the reason for the celebration, and to strive to emulate the virtues of Christ.

In a statement issued to newsmen by his chief press secretary Ibrahim Addra in Lafia, the governor also called for peaceful co-existence between Christians and people of other faiths, insisting that, “it is the fundamental ingredient for our collective growth and development as a state.”

“The period of Easter is one for deeper reflection and a time for all to rededicate to the service of God and love to humanity,” he said.

