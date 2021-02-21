By Danjuma Joseph |

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has mourned the former military administrator of old Kwara State, Gen Ahmed Abdullahi Aboki, who passed away early hours of yesterday.

On his part, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, has described the death of Gen Aboki, as a great lost to Nasarawa State and APC family.

The late General, was an ally of president Muhammadu Buhari, who served as the Military governor of Kwara state and later minister in the two years regime of general Muhammadu Buhari between 1981 to 1983.

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, said he was deeply shaken and saddened by the sudden demise of a man he respected as brother, a leader and an illustrious son of Nasarawa state.

The Governor in a statement he personally signed, said the death of General Aboki, “has robbed our dear state and the nation of a fine gentleman, an astute businessman and seasoned politician who served his fatherland with undeniable patriotism.”

“The results of his exploits in the military as Director of Military Intelligence, (DMI) GOC 1 Div and Minister of Communications, Social Development, Youths and Sports and also military administrator of the then Kwara State amongst others abound”

“In the political sphere General Aboki rose to become the interim Zonal

Vice Chairman, North Central of the All Progressives Congress, APC and also a member of the Board of Trustees of the ruling party”Governor Sule said.

In the meantime, a rally that was scheduled to hold yesterday in Keffi by the All Progressive Congress (APC) primarily to welcome defectors from the opposition parties, has been postponed.

He was born in 1944 and died in 2021 leaving behind his wife and children,he was buried in his home town at Keffi,Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state.

Late Gen Aboki has since been buried in Military cemetery, Abuja, according to Islamic rites.

The Late General, holds the traditional title of Ajiyan (Treasurer) of Keffi Emirate.