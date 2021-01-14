By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, approved the appointment eight (8)new permanent Secretaries, into the state civil service.

Last week, over 100 directors in the state service were interviewed by a committee set up by the governor to fish out candidates for appointment as permanent Secretaries



A statement signed by the secreatry to the state government, Barrister Aliyu Ubandoma, announced the appointment.

The new appoitees are, Polar T Zaigi, from Akwanga LG, Barr.Yusuf Musa, General Manager Nasarawa Broadcasting Service NBS, from Doma LG and Ramatu A Julde, from Obi LG.