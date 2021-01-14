ADVERTISEMENT
By Danjuma Joseph Lafia
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, approved the appointment eight (8)new permanent Secretaries, into the state civil service.
Last week, over 100 directors in the state service were interviewed by a committee set up by the governor to fish out candidates for appointment as permanent Secretaries
A statement signed by the secreatry to the state government, Barrister Aliyu Ubandoma, announced the appointment.
The new appoitees are, Polar T Zaigi, from Akwanga LG, Barr.Yusuf Musa, General Manager Nasarawa Broadcasting Service NBS, from Doma LG and Ramatu A Julde, from Obi LG.
Others are Rilwanu Al-Qassin Ibrahim, from Awe LG. Kasim Suleiman from Keffi LG, Ibrahim Barau, from Nasarawa LG, Umar Idris from Toto LG and Ibrahim S Aminu, from Wamba LG, respectively.
It would be recalled that governor had assured that even though his administration will first consider merit in the appointment of new permanent secretaries, it will certainly consider local government spread as well as religion in carrying out the exercise.
“As a manager of resources and people, that I have done for close to 30 years now, I am quite aware that we should be able to do the best we can to have proper representation, fairness in carrying out our assignment,” he stated.