By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State, has assured that even though his administration will first consider merit in the appointment of new permanent secretaries, the state government will certainly consider local government spread as well as religion in carrying out the exercise.

Engineer Sule made this known while hosting his Special Advisers, who came to show appreciation to him for elevating two of their colleagues, at the Government House.

According to the Governor, even though merit will play a critical role in the selection and appointment of new permanent secretaries, who are expected to assist the administration in carrying out its activities, he is not unmindful of local government representation.

Engineer Sule explained that his administration has identified competent directors across each of the 13 local government areas, stressing that local government spread will be considered when the time comes to appoint new permanent secretaries.

“As a manager of resources and people, that I have done for close to 30 years now, I am quite aware that we should be able to do the best we can to have proper representation, fairness in carrying out our assignment,” he stated.

While appealing for calm as the administration sets to appoint new permanent secretaries, the Governor equally assured that with Nasarawa State being religiously sensitive, religion will also be considered while carrying out the exercise.

Engineer Sule noted that the situation of the state requires commitment and dedication because the administration has a lot to do in 2021 and is therefore seeking the support of all and sundry.

The Governor prayed to God for guidance, in order for his administration to be able to do even better than it did in the past, especially in the areas of sustainable peace and guaranteed security in the state and the country at large.

Engineer Sule appreciated the Special Advisers, for their commitments and performances at various levels, adding that his administration was indeed lucky to have identified them right from inception.

In her opening remarks, leader of the delegation, Hon. (Dr.) Hajara Danyaro, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, said they were at the Government House to show appreciation to the Governor for elevating two of them to higher positions.

While thanking the Governor for selecting two of their colleagues for elevation, especially with the abundance other equally competent hands both within the administration and the state, Dr. Danyaro identified Hon. (Dr.) John Mamman and Hon. (Dr.) Dominic Bako, on their elevation as Chairman, State Caretaker Committee of the APC and Director General, Nasarawa State Bureau for Public Procurement respectively.