By Danjuma Joseph |

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, said his administration has awarded the construction of Gudi/Maroa rural road in Akwanga local government area of the state, at the cost of N1.9bn, with work commencing on the site next week.

Gov Sule disclosed this as special guest of honour, during an empowerment programme for vulnerable women, organized by the Majalisan Maccido Foundation, in Nunku, Akwanga local government area yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the governor, in a bid to ease transportation in rural communities, the government is set to award the Nunku/Ajaga/Rinze road project, estimated at another N1bn, with officials already dispatched to carry out feasibility studies.

Commenting further, Engineer Sule recounted the difficulties the people of the area encounter while traveling, stressing that his experience as a kid growing up in Gudi, was a motivating factor towards bringing succour to the people.

Speaking on the event, the governor commended the organizers of the empowerment programmes, describing the gesture as selfless service to the community.

Engineer Sule announced a personal donation of N10m, to assist the Majalisan Maccido execute the electrification project earmarked in five communities in the area.