By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, at the weekend commissioned rural electrification project initiated and sponsored by Hon Tsentse Nehemiah Dandaura, the Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

Sule while commissioning the project in Ngare village in Ancho ward of Akwanga LGA commended the deputy speaker for giving back to the people that elected.

The governor said the importance of electricity to human and societal development can not be overemphasised, hence the need for his commendation in that direction.

“My administration believes in rural development and rural empowerment. I want to commend the deputy speaker for initiating the project and invited me to commission this project.

“As it will go a long way in impacting on the lives of the people of the area positively, ” he said.

The governor also pledged to construct a road linking Andaha to Rinze community in order to boost the socio economic activities of the people of the affected areas.

Also speaking, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the state legislature commended the deputy speaker for the gesture.

Balarabe Abdullahi, who was represented by Hon Usman Labaran Shafa,member representing Toto/Gadabuke said that the project will affect lives of the people of the area and its environs positively and was aimed at complimenting the efforts of the executive.

The speaker said that the developmental strides being achieved in the state was as a result of cordial working relationship between the legislature and the executive arms in the state and assured the governor of the assembly’s continued support to his administration.

Earlier, Hon Tsentse Nehemiah Danduara, the Deputy Speaker said that the gesture was part of his contribution to boost the socio economic activities of the people of the constituency.

” Your Excellency, this project you are about to commission is all about meeting human needs. I have personal attachment to issue of electricity.

“It is my desire to step down power in some of these communities within the very limited resource available.

” The multiplier effect is that it will improve on the standard of lives of the people and will reduce rural-urban drift,” he said.

.