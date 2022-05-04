Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has declared to contest for second term in 2023 general election.

He gave this hint when party chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) bought nomination form for him to continue in office beyond 2023.

The governor said if reelected the people should expect something new for the state. He promised to do more so as to consolidate on past achievements which are spread across the 13 local government areas.

The governor thanked all and sundry for the show of support for his re-election bid.