Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has directed permanent secretaries in the state civil service, to take charge of the various ministries under them, pending the appointment of new commissioners.

The governor gave the directive during a meeting with the permanent secretaries, at the Government House, Lafia, yesterday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governor on Monday sacked his cabinet and other aides, even as he reappointed others immediately.

The governor while addressing the permanent secretaries urged them not to stall any of the ongoing projects initiated by his administration.

According to Engineer Sule, the essence of the meeting was to remind the permanent secretaries on the need to continue with ongoing projects started by the state government.

He recalled that at inception, he worked for a brief moment with the permanent secretaries before constituting the state executive council.

The governor pointed out that the only difference now is that, there are ongoing projects, which must not be allowed to stagnate.

“The essence of the meeting is to specifically appeal to you, not to relax on most of the projects that we started,” he stated.

He appealed to the permanent secretaries to always seek clarification on issues, stressing that, his administration will not tolerate a situation where ongoing projects will stagnate.

The governor explained that, with the local government election scheduled to hold in October, government is working hard to ensure that things are done right.