Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has dissolved the state executive council.

Also sacked were all the special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants.

The dissolution was announced by the governor at the end of expanded meeting of the council which includes special advisers and senior special assistants.

Governor Sule thanked the commissioners and the aides for their sacrifices and contributions to the successes recorded by the administration so far.

It would be recalled that the governor appointed his commissioners in October, last year.