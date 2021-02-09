ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has flagged-off the registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership exercise in the state at his polling unit in Gudi Station of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, while flagging-off the exercise yesterday, expressed optimism that the APC would after the registration and revalidation exercise have no opposition in the state.

Sule said APC would achieve that feat of becoming the only political party in the state as many of the opposition juggernauts, especially those from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were decamping en’mass to the ruling APC.

He consequently allayed the fear that APC in Nasarawa State was factionalized as acccording to him, “I don’t have issues with my immediate predecessors, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and Abdullahi Adamu.”

“Similarly, the duo of Senators Al-Makura and Adamu neither have issues with me, or vice versa. I want to make it abundantly clear that the three of us are in good cordial relationship, hence APC in Nasarawa State is united.”

Governor Sule concluded by cautioning those who are may be planning to frustrate the party’s registration and revalidation exercise in the state for their selfish interest to desist for the good and progress of the party.

In their remarks, Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Al-Makura, called on all supporters of APC in the state to participate actively in the ongoing exercise by registering or revalidating their membership of the party and as well mobilise others for the exercise.

Others who spoke includes Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi Balarabe and Aliyu Wadada, the chairman of Peogeot Nigeria, who both called on APC supporters and those willing to join the party to come out and be registered.