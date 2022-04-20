Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule has lauded the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) for the express screening and confirmation of the management team of the Nasarawa State Board of Internal Revenue (BIRS).

Governor Sule made the commendation during the inauguration of the chairman of the board, Yakubu Ahmed Mohammed and his management team at the Government House, Lafia, yesterday.

He said the screening and confirmation of the management team followed the expiration of their tenure on 14th March, 2022 which gave room for their subsequent reappointment.

The governor said the boost in the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state was due to the commitment and doggedness of the team to enhance revenue of the state, adding that the reappointment of the management of the state Board of Internal Revenue will galvanize revenue generation.

“In 2018 the board generated N450 million but all of a sudden the IGR increased from N450 million to N1.5 billion monthly,” the governor said.

He further affirmed that the reappointment of the former management will enhance the frontiers of revenue generation and as well strengthen the board for fruitful results.

Engineer Sule also inaugurated the new director general of Nasarawa State Market Bureau, Yakubu Ahmed Ubangari, following the resignation of the former DG Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu.

He also sworn in the executive secretary of the state Scholarship Board, following the resignation of the occupant, Danlami Ekposogye.

The governor also inaugurated members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) following the demise of one of its members, Abashiya Koto.

Also inaugurated is the new chairman of Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (NSMPWB) following the selection of the former chairman, Retired Col. Jibrin Bala Yakubu as the new Wuse of Wuse.