Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule, has said the development initiatives of his administration, has become an albatross to the opposition political parties in the state, as such the opposition parties lack what to campaign against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor stated this shortly after presenting flags of the party to the three chairmanship candidates of the APC in Nasarawa North senatorial district, at a zonal rally in Akwanga, weekend.

The governor during the rally formally received a former deputy governor of the state, Dameshi Luka Barau, who returned to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dameshi was deputy governor under the past administration of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura. He moved back to the APC alongside his supporters from across the state.

Sule said APC is known as a party with fairness and justice and conducts its affairs in the open, with no hidden agenda. He assured that the party would emerge victorious at the October 6 local government elections.

According to him, because of the prevailing peace in the state, coupled with the investments opportunities attracted into the state, the opposition parties have gone underground, as they nothing to campaign against the ruling party.

“The opposition has nothing to campaign against us. We don’t steal public funds, we have no hidden agenda.

In fact, we don’t want to rig the election,” the governor said.

Engineer Sule pointed out that, only the ruling APC is campaigning ahead of the local government elections, with the other six political parties participating in the exercise yet to kick-start their campaigns.

He emphasized that, inroads recorded by the APC in the state in the areas of wooing investors, women and youth empowerment, as well as other interventions, will stand in good stead for the ruling party.

“The positive development strides embarked by our administration in the past two years, is sufficient to ensure our great party emerge victorious, in the October 6 local government elections,” he added.

Announcing his formal defection from the PDP back to the APC, the former deputy governor, Dameshi Barau, said the sterling leadership qualities of the governor was responsible for his returning to his former party.

Damishi noted that, Engineer Sule’s leadership style, which has brought about unity, peace and developments across the state, has become not only a thing of pride, but a yardstick for others.

Various stakeholders from the Nasarawa North senatorial district, equally assured the governor of the victory of the APC in the coming council elections.