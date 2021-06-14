Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has sought the intervention of the federal government, to enable the state generate 50 megawatts of power from Farin Ruwa falls in Wamba local government area of the state.

Sule spoke at the flagging-off ceremony for the completion work, on the Farin Ruwa Dam, initiated during the administration of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, by the minister of water resources, Engineer Suleiman Adamu, on Saturday.

The governor specifically requested the Ministry of Water Resources, to assist the state, towards generating 25 megawatts at the table of the Farin Ruwa waterfalls and another 25 megawatts, at the Farin Ruwa dam when completed.

According to him, the entire Nasarawa State requires only about 10 megawatts of power, with the remaining 40 megawatts to be generated, to be uploaded to the national grid to power the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The governor, who described the Farin Ruwa falls as one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world, said the minister would write his name in gold, if he carries out the project.

Engineer Sule pointed out that, even though the original concept by the first civilian governor of the state was to produce only 25 megawatts of power, his administration, has a vision to upscale the project to 50 megawatts.

“As an Engineer, I can see that, at the table of the falls, 25 megawatts can be easily generated. Then you have the dam. By the time the water floods and with 73m litres of water, coupled with the depth of the dam, you can easily generate another 25 megawatts.

“10 megawatts is enough to power the entire Nasarawa State, you have 40 megawatts to go to Abuja,” Engineer Sule explained.

The governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for agreeing to takeover the Farin Ruwa dam project from the state government, and further commended Buhari, for not hesitating to execute meaningful projects that will have impact on the lives of the people.

“The President wants to make impact. We want to copy from the President and make impact. We will make that impact with this project,” he stated.

Flagging-off the project, minister of water resources, Engineer Suleiman Adamu, said President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the takeover of the Farin Ruwa earth dam project, from the Nasarawa State government in 2018.

According to the minister, President Buhari not only approved for the takeover of the project, but also additional proposal for expanding the project to include a regional water scheme and construction of irrigation infrastructure of about 2000 ha, to serve the people of the area.

Engineer Adamu disclosed that his ministry awarded the contract for the construction of the multipurpose earth dam project in Kwarra, Wamba local government area, to a Chinese firm, Messrs. Wiz China Worldwide Engineering Limited, in November 2020, with a completion period of 24 months.

The minister appreciated the Nasarawa State government, for constructing the 15km Sisinbaki/Kwarra road, which he said, would facilitate the quick execution of the project.