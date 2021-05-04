BY DANJUMA JOSEPH, Lafia

Barring last minute change, the governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, is set to dissolve the state executive council (SEC) on the 29th of this month.

Similarly, the current local government chairmen, elected and appointed councilors in the state would be dissolved, having spent three years in office.

LEADERSHIP reports that the last council election was held on Saturday May 26, 2018, while the elected council officials were sworn in on Monday, May 28, 2018. With this it is expected that the three years tenure of council officials in Nasarawa State will end on May 28, 2021.

Local government system in the state, is backed by law passed by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), tagged “The Local Government Bill 2018”, which approved three years tenure for elected local government officials to strengthen democracy at the grassroots.

As for the members of the state executive known as commissioners, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, stipulates that the governor has the power to hire and fire them.

The current set of commissioners in Nasarawa State, were appointed by Governor Sule, in October 2019, five months after the governor assumed office.

Of recent, there are strong rumours making the rounds that the commissioners might be sacked, because the governor is not satisfied with the performance of some of them.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the commissioners in the past few days have gotten wind of their impending sack and have been running from pillar to post to be retained.