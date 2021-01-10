ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has been honoured with an award of excellence as Ambassador of Peace and Justice by Umaisha Political Central Association (UPCA).

UPCA is an umbrella body of youth in Umaisha Development Area of the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, who represents Ugya/Umaisha constituency, also bagged an award of excellence as the Best Man/leader of the year.

The UPCA President, Ibrahim Karika while honouring the governor, speaker and two others on Saturday in Umaisha, said the honour bestowed on them was based on their quality leadership styles.

Karika said Sule had done creditably in the area of infrastructure development and promotion of peace, among others.

The UPCA President assured the governor and the speaker of the support and prayers of the youth to enable them to succeed in their various offices.

Responding, the speaker expressed appreciation to the youths in the area and assured them of his determination to ensure speedy development and peace in the area and the state at large.

“I want to assure you that I will personally present the governor’s award to him. I will brief him on what happened here. I am highly overwhelmed.

“You took me by surprise. I am short of words and I must tell you that today is one of the happiest moments of my life.

“On my part, you are aware of what I have done toward impacting your lives positively.

“As a leader, I welcome criticism but let it be constructive criticism as I know that I have touched many lives and I am still touching your lives through my various projects and programmes.

“I cannot solve all your problems at once. Let’s continue to be patient in order to enjoy the much-needed dividends of democracy.

“I want to advise you to embrace education as it is the bedrock of every society.

“Secondly, I want to appeal to you to be law-abiding. Respect constituted authority and your parents and elders so that you can prosper in life and for development to thrive.

“Finally, I appeal to you to continue to support Gov. Sule’s administration.

“You should also continue to pray for him at all times so that he can succeed in making life better for the people,” he said.