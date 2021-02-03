ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has called for a peaceful conduct of the scheduled APC registration/revalidation exercise across the state.

Engineer Sule made the call while playing host to three groups from Keffi and Toto Local Government Areas, at the Government House.

The Governor said the only way the exercise can be successful is when it’s conducted in peace.

Gov Sule, who urged members of the party across the state, to embark on mass mobilization for the registration and revalidation exercise, equally pleaded with officials handling the exercise to allow everybody to register without discrimination.

The Governor stated that the only way the All Progressives Congress (APC) can be strengthened, is for the people of the state to come out enmasse to register as members of the party, in line with the directives from the national secretariat of the APC.

Commenting on the approaching elections of both party officials and local government chairmen, he said he will not interfere in any of such elections but will instead go along with the wish of the people.

He dismissed insinuations that he is backing one candidate or the other, stressing that it is not in his style to impose a candidate on the people.

According to the Governor, only popular candidates that are chosen by the people in any election, that will make the APC more acceptable to the people.

Engineer Sule however said the next party officials in the state will only emerge from members of the party that registered during the forthcoming exercise.

On the council election, the Governor again appealed to the people to elect only candidates that have the potential to solve issues bothering the people at the grassroots and not those who will only fold their arms while awaiting monthly subvention.

Engineer Sule used the opportunity of the visit to appeal to the people of Toto Local Government Area, to remain peaceful as that will create conducive environment for companies such as Azman Rice and Flour Mills Nigeria, operate smoothly in the area.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Prince Abdullahi Attajiri, said they were at the Government House, on the directives of the Emir of Keffi, HRH Dr. Shehu Usman Yamusa, to thank the Governor for appointing one of their own a permanent secretary.

Prince Attajiri holds the title of the Baraden Keffi and doubles as the Nasarawa West zonal coordinator for the Engineer A.A.Sule campaign organization.