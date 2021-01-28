ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Gov Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State, has tasked newly sworn-in permanent secretaries on budgetary discipline and prudence in the management of public resources.

The governor gave the task while swearing in eight new permanent secretaries, as well as the inauguration of a special adviser, chief executives of boards, among others, at the Government House.

While urging the new permanent secretaries to quickly settle down to work and develop working relationship with their superiors and subordinates, towards seamless execution of the administration’s development agenda, he also called on them to acquaint themselves with financial regulations and public procurement act.

He said his administration was diligent in appointing the new permanent secretaries, stressing his resolve to reform and re-engineer the public service, which informed the setting up of a committee that conducted examination for suitable directors to be appointed as permanent secretaries.

The governor emphasized that his administration recognizes hard work, dedication, commitment, loyalty and selfless service, which explained why a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) was elevated to the position of a Special Adviser.

As part of the event, the Governor equally inaugurated chief executives of boards, namely the Chief Medical Director, Hospital Management Board and General Manager, Infectious Diseases, Diagnosis and Research Centre, in the quest to strengthen the health sector for efficient and effective service delivery.

Engineer Sule used the opportunity of the event to caution people of the state on the need to continue to maintain the protocol of the coronavirus pandemic, as according to him, the world is presently contending with the second wave of COVID-19, with its attendant consequences on both human lives and economic development.

The new permanent secretaries sworn-in by the Governor are, Pola T Zegi, Barrister Yusuf Musa, Ramatu Tilde, Rilwanu Alkassim Ibrahim, Kassim Suleiman, Ibrahim Barau, Umaru Idris and Ibrahim Aminu.