By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

A first female Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu, has been appointed and sworn-in for Nasarawa State, with the charge on her to be a symbol of fairness, equity, justice and objectivity which is the hallmark that civilised society yearns for.

Justice Aisha Aliyu’s appointment was as a result of the retirement of of the former CJ, Justice Suleiman Dikko, yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov Sule, while performing the swearing-in yesterday at Government House Lafia, charged the new CJ, to leave up to expectation.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, you would recall that today 31st December, 2020 marked the exit of Hon. Justice Suleiman Umaru Dikko as the Chief Judge of the State following his meritorious service in the Nasarawa State judiciary”

“In fulfilment of the constitutional obligation and based on the recommendation of the Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission in compliance with the provision of section 271 (1), I approved the appointment of Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu as the Acting Chief Judge of Nasarawa State”

“Accordingly , the ceremony which we have just performed is in line with the relevant constitutional provision aimed at ensuring sanity and stability in the judiciary as a fundamental institution of society”

“While the process for the confirmation is being pursued with the State House of Assembly, it has become necessary to swear-in the appointee, the most senior High Court Judge, to enable her perform the functions of the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State to avoid a vacuum” Sule said.