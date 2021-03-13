Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, has called on parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children.

Sule made the call on Saturday in Nassarawa Eggon at the naming ceremony of the son of Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim- Muluku, member representing Nassarawa Eggon East Constituency, at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly

The governor said that children were special gifts from God and should be brought up in a godly manner as such children would contribute positively to the development of the society.

Sule, who was represented by his Commissioner for Special Duties and Legal Matters, Mr Abubakar Imam-Zanwa, prayed for God’s protection, blessings and good health for the new born and the entire family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim-Muluku, who is the Chief Whip of the House named his son, Abdullahi, after the governor.

The governor used the occasion to assure the people of the state of his administration’s continued determination to key into positive policies and programmes that would have direct impact on their lives.

He said that his administration was anchored on transparency, accountability and the rule of law in order to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Sule solicited the support of the people to enable him succeed in the task ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the people of the state to continue to live in peace, be law abiding, respect constituted authority and tolerate one another for development to thrive.

Also speaking, Sen. Godiya Akwashiki ( APC- Nasarawa North), congratulated the lawmaker saying the arrival of a new baby was a blessing from God.

Akwashiki, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour, and Productivity, prayed that God should give the lawmaker the wisdom and strength to train the child.

Responding on behalf of Ibrahim-Muluku, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, Speaker, Nasarawa State Assembly, appreciated all the guests at the occasion.

Abdullahi prayed for journey mercy for all the dignitaries and other well-wishers to their various destinations.

Earlier, Mallam Ibrahim, the Chief Imam of Nassarawa Eggon Jama’a tu Izalatil Bid’A Wa’lkamatis Sunnah, who presided over the naming prayers, urged parents to ensure proper training of their children in a godly way.

He equally prayed for leaders and for the unity, peace, progress and development of the state and Nigeria.

NAN also reports that dignitaries that attended the naming ceremony included Mr Silas Agara, the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State and Mr Nehemiah Dandaura, the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly.

Others were Alhaji Aliyu Bello, the state All Progressives Congress Caretaker Committee Secretary, lawmakers, politicians, party leaders, traditional rulers, among other well-wishers. (NAN)