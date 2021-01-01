While angling to be the governor of Nasarawa State, then candidate Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, an engineer of repute, centered his manifesto on peace-building as the cornerstone for security.

This is not surprising because the state has been a theatre of ethnic strife which led to colossal loss of life and property. Undoubtedly, the message of peace resonated well with citizens of the state hence their decision to overwhelmingly vote the man who is seen today as an architect of a peaceful Nasarawa State.

True to his pledge, the governor has not rested on his oars in ensuring that the state witness sustained peace for development to thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps Governor Sule’s singular and unwavering commitment to peace-building is what informed his invitation recently to speak on the theme: “Renewed Efforts To Curb Insurgency and Insecurity in Nigeria” at the 1st colloquium organised by Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies at the University of Abuja.

Governor Sule used the event to declare that he will soon launch the most comprehensive and pragmatic programme of peace-building ever initiated by any state government in Nigeria.

It was in line with his commitment to bringing back the peace that for the first time in the 23 years of existence of Nasarawa State that Governor Sule hosted the most inclusive meeting of stakeholders and political elite across party lines.

The all-inclusive stakeholders’ meeting had in attendance eight members of the National Assembly led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu; three former military governors, Gen. Abdullahi Aboki (rtd), Col. Jibrin Bala Yakubu (rtd) and CP Jatau Anga (rtd).

Other prominent sons of Nasarawa State who graced the historic meeting included four former deputy governors led by Barr. Solomon Ewuga; eight former ministers and ambassadors; 11 former secretaries to the state government (SSGs) and heads of the Civil Service as well as serving heads of federal government agencies who are from the state.

As should be expected, the interaction between these tested technocrats and illustrious politicians from Nasarawa and Governor Sule was centered on bold and unbridled ideas like robust efforts in developing mechanised commercial agriculture and new policy initiatives which respected diversity, encouraged human capital development and support the upsurge of microfinance banks to generate employment in the state.

At the core of this is to ensure job creation so as to combat crime and criminality especially among the idle youths.

Governor Sule told the stakeholders during the interaction that he will close ranks with even his most strident and vitriolic opposition in order to move the state to the next level.

Accordingly, the governor said that he was unafraid of criticism as his administration would be proactive in peace building of the state.

The stakeholders meeting was the first of its kind in the 23 years existence of the government of Nasarawa State and still date, remained hence the most inclusive meeting of stakeholders and political elite across party lines.

Interestingly, the apprehensions among the people of the state over the lingering violence at the Nasarawa-Benue States’ border between herdsmen and farmers which had led to the killing of several people and the destruction of property worth millions of naira, even as thousands of residents in the affected volatile areas were displaced, came to the frontburners of Sule’s attention.

However, having been aware of the scenario, Governor Sule paid a visit to his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, immediately after he kicked off the sales of the fertilisers to farmers in the state, in order to discuss ways of mitigating the ugly scenario that would pave the way for enhanced farming activities for communities residing at the border areas of the two states.

The visit was also to assist the two states to maintain cordial relationship and re-emphaise the fact that the people of Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa are brothers and must maintain the brotherhood.

Understandably, Governor Sule said his visit to Governor Ortom was to ensure that security is strengthened at the border areas, by meeting more people and posting security personnel in the affected areas as well as sensitising people to live together as one.

“Nasarawa State government is ready for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have taken refuge in Benue to return home because both states have not witnessed the activities of bandits or communal clashes in the past five months.

“Some people have even started returning to commence their farming activities. For the past five months, we have not seen any issue of banditry or communal clashes in Nasarawa State and for that reason a lot of people have already returned,” Governor Sule stated.

The maiden visit to Ortom by Sule in order for the duo to collaborate on ways of tackling the insecurity bedeviling communities at the border areas of the two states was commended by his host.

When responding to the visit, Governor Ortom described it as the first of its kind and maintained that Sule’s trip was a welcome development as he (Sule) had taken a proactive step to ensure that Benue and Nasarawa States enjoy peace.

However, Ortom said: “The government and people of Benue State expressed gratitude to the Nasarawa State government for providing shelter for the IDPs from Benue State. We pledge to collaborate with the governor of Nasarawa State to end insecurity in the border areas of the two states.”

But what is the impact of Governor Sule’s peace drive in Nasarawa State? Indeed the efforts are yielding positive results as the state now enjoys peace with ethnic conflicts that used to be a defining feature of the state gradually becoming a thing of the past.