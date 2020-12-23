BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Tambuwal, who disclosed that he has undergone series of tests within during self-isolation, said he was most grateful to all for their prayers and concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be recalled that Tambuwal had announced his decision to go into self isolation recently due to his close physical contact with personalities, who have tested positive to COVID-19 during my recent official trips.

A statement by Tambuwal noted this, “During my isolation, I have subjected myself to repeated tests by relevant agencies in order to ascertain my status, as required by the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“It is with gratitude to Almighty Allah, that I inform the general public, particularly the good people of Sokoto State, that the outcome of the several tests I have gone through have all been negative.

“I wish to express my gratitude to my Deputy, Hon Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Walin Sokoto, for ably holding fort, while I was in self-isolation and going through the mandatory procedures of determining my status.

“My special appreciation also goes to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto for his fatherly support and guidance through the period, while I thank the clergy for their supplications for my health and safety”

The governor who further thanked members of his family, associates, friends, well-wishers and the good people of Sokoto State as well Nigerians in general, for their goodwill, prayers and sympathy, appealed to all to observe Covid 19 protocols.

“I wish to reiterate my call on the people to support the good and selfless work of relevant COVID-19 Agencies within and outside the state by adhering to all the prescribed practices for the prevention of further spread of the pandemic.

“May Allah (SWT) protect us from all afflictions, heal those already affected and forgive those whom we have lost to COVID-19 and other causes”.