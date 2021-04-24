BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has tasked the Governing Council of the College of Education, Billiri, to come up with realistic ideas that would assist the government in addressing the challenges confronting the institution for better service delivery.

The governor spoke when he received members of the council led by its chairman, Dr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, at the Government House in Gombe.

In a statement issued by the director general press affairs, Ismaila Uba Misili, the governor commended the council and management of the college for their hard work, commitment and dedication to duty which led to the enlistment of the institution into the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) intervention programme within three years.

According to Yahaya, the current economic challenges confronting the state placed limitations on what government can do to meet the yearnings and aspirations of all, noting that over 80 percent of the state allocation from the federation account goes to payment of salaries and allowances.

Yahaya said: “The moment the N3.5 billion or little above it comes in, we take off over N1.5 billion for salaries that is at the state level, it is even worse at the local government level. There are some local governments that could not pay their pension allowances to their staff for the past five to six months.

“So I want to urge you that from the gully erosion to lack of facilities, accommodation not only for students but also for staff, the demands are too enormous that we need to look inward and devise some means by which we can meander through the turbulent waters,” he said.

Besides frowning at the menace of ghost workers in the state’s civil service, the governor also said with such development, government could hardly have surplus to address institutional challenges confronting the state such as the ones presented by the governing council.

He however expressed the determination to continue to manage prudently, the state’s resources and provide democracy dividends.

Earlier, the chairman of the Governing Council, Engr. Dr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, said they were in the Government House to thank the governor for finding them worthy to serve as council members.

He said under three years, the college was able to gain entry into the TETFund intervention programme from which it had so far got N1 billion in training, infrastructure development and research among others areas.