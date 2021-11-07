Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State after receiving news of an auto crash on Friday at Nza Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, involving a truck and tricycles (KEKE), has visited the scene of the incident for intervention.

Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, thereafter proceeded to Posh Hospital, New Haven, Enugu, to sympathise with the survivors and ensure that they receive adequate medical attention.

He promised to pay all medical bills of the victims and consequently made funds available with the hospital management to ensure that the patients are properly treated.

He condoled with the families of those who died in the accident and thanked those who rescued the survivors and took them to the hospital.