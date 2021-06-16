Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has congratulated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya, on his appointment as the 22nd COAS in the history of Nigerian Army.

Governor Umahi described Gen. Yahaya as a detribalised Nigerian and called for support for the Nigerian Army.

He made the appeal yesterday when he visited the COAS at Army Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the governor, “Nigeria is passing through a challenging moment that requires stakeholders to maximally support the security agencies.”

He warned Nigerians against playing politics with the security of the country and applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Yahaya to lead the Army to greatness.

He stated that with the pedigree of the COAS whom he said is a detribalized Nigerian, a professional and an intelligent officer whose services are needed to secure the country at a time sponsors of hate speeches are unmindful of our collective national interest.

Umahi, who is the chairman of South East Governors forum also reassured the COAS of the state government’s support in the task of securing the country.

In his remarks, the COAS thanked the governor for the kind gesture displayed in condoling with the Army over the demise of the late COAS.