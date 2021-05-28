Ebonyi State commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr Uchenna Orji has congratulated, the state governor, Dave Umahi, for his emergence as the ‘ Champion Newspapers Man of the Year’ in infrastructural development.

In a statement signed by Orji and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, he thanked God for making Umahi a divine instrument towards repositioning the state and restoring its vintage quality as the salt of the nation.

Orji said the governor has justified the confidence of Ebonyi people who entrusted their mandate to him, adding that God gave a God fearing and visionary leader to the people.

“As a people, we feel most elated that our own is making a historic wave in the comity of states as a governor with a great difference whose leadership hallmarks are celebrated by renowned national institutions and all men of goodwill.

“We are proud to identify with Your Excellency’s God -given administration and the sense of self worth and liberation which your golden achievements have bestowed upon our people”, he said.

He assured of unalloyed commitment towards the propagation of the good news about the wonderful innovative performance in Ebonyi State to the outside world.