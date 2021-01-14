By Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday condoles with the family, friends, and the good people of Imo and Lagos States over the death of Late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, describing it as a rude shock.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abakaliki, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity Mr. Francis Nwaze said that the death came at the time the Igbo nation and Nigeria need experience and wisdom to tackle myriads of teething security challenges in parts of the country.

He further noted that as a former Military Governor of Imo and Lagos States, Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu exhibited high-tech bravado and became the only Igbo man appointed into the supreme military council, SMC, before it was dissolved in 1976.

“His demise at this trying time in Nigeria’s existence has no doubt shrunk the nation’s security intelligence databank and placed a huge responsibility on the shoulders of those he has left behind”.

“Governor Umahi, on behalf of his family, Government and the good people of Ebonyi State prays for a peaceful repose of the dead”.