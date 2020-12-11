By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja.

Lawmaker representing Ebonyi Central, Senator Obina Ogba, has alleged that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state is after his life. The Senator has also warned that should anything happen to him or any member of his family, the Ebonyi state governor should be held responsible.

Senator Obina who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Youths Development made the allegation in a press briefing at the national assembly on Thursday.

He said apart from threat messages sent to him by Governor Umahi and his brother, his statement and style of politics is capable of setting the state into political crisis.

Senator Obina noted that the briefing was necessitated by a recent “damaging and unfounded report against his person and three other very eminent and highly revered persons from Ebonyi State at a national media briefing held in the Executive Council Chambers in Abakaliki on Friday the 27th of November, 2020”.

He said given the weight of the allegations, he felt obliged to respond.

He said: “It is absolutely clear that Governor Umahi is accusing the individuals he mentioned in the cause of his apparently delusional broadcast of conspiracy to murder. Specifically, when Umahi accused me and 3 others of “…engaging cultists and, according to him, some IPOB members to start killings and instigating crises in Ebonyi State…” he thus brings the matter into the central realm of criminal law. Whether he is ignorant of the crime of joint enterprise to commit an unlawful or harmful act or not, Umahi must put forward the compelling evidence at his disposal that led him to lay such grievous allegations against innocent citizens who were his conveyor belts to his present status as a 2 term Executive Governor of Ebonyi State.

“Speaking for myself and by way of rebuttal, I wish to state categorically that I have never harboured, recruited, induced or engaged cultists for any purpose whether political or otherwise, in all my personal and public life”, he said.

He continued: “When Umahi goes on to state that “If they try to fight the State, this will be their last fight. They will not fight again…” he is making a direct and open threat against my life and the lives of other law abiding citizens of Ebonyi State.

Senator Obina further recounted: “the governor and his brother Austin Umahi sent me threat messages on the 14th of January and 16th of August respectively, warning me to watch my back, later the governor called me the he would demolish my hotel at Dr. Offia Nwali Street, Abakaliki.

“It is important to state here that should anything happen to me or any member of my family, governor Umahi should be held responsible. Umahi should note that the gentility of the tiger does not mean weakness, he earned.

Meanwhile while reacting to the allegations, Governor Umahi said he is not ready to join issues with Senator Obina, though he takes the allegations as “scandalous and irresponsible”.

He said Senator Obina’s recent antics will not will win him the people’s sympathy as the days of reckoning approach.

Governor Umahi who spoke with LEADERSHIP through his Commissioner for Information and state Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji Orji- told our correspondent that Senator Obinna Ogba was out to pull a stunt he described as a “political trick from a rejected representative who is crying foul over non- existent and imaginative allegation”.

“We as government are not interested in responding to his allegation which I take as very unwarranted, scandalous and irresponsible”.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has moved forward in his quest to allow peace reign no matter the level of distraction and provocation by detractors”, he said adding “the Governor has publicly directed all government officials not to abuse anybody or take any unjustifiable actions against anybody.

“I will advise Senator Ogba to respect the opinion of the people that elected him and play his politics in line with conventions.

“Our Government is not distracted at all. When Politics comes, we shall play it very well. We wish him well”, he added.