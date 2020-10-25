Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has announced the immediate sacked the his Special Assistant on Internal Security and Utility (Urban), Mr. Saint Nchekwube Anakor over what government described as non performance and prevailing security challenges in the state.

Others sacked by the State Governor includes the Development Centre Coordinator of Anuagata DC, Barr. Amos Ogbonnaya, his Okposi Counterpart, Mr. Jerry Okorie Ude and Mrs. Martha Nwankwo of Ohaozara-East Development Center.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe and made available to Leadership noted that the suspension followed the avowed determination of Ebonyi State Government to address prevailing security situation in the state.

The statement reads; “in his avowed determining to address prevailing security situation in the State, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr David Umahi has ordered the immediate removal from office of the underlisted Coordinators of Development Centers in the State for non-performance”.

“Barr. Amos Ogbonnaya Anuagata Development Center, Mr. Jerry Okorie Ude, Okposi Development Center, and Mrs. Martha Nwankwo, Ohaozara-East Development Center.

“Consequently, His Excellency the Governor has approved the nomination of the following persons as Acting Coordinators of the affected Development Centers with immediate effect”.

“Mr. Tochukwu Uzor, Anuagata Development Center, Mr. Henry Ugochi Ovoke, Okposi Development Center, and Mr. Ernest Okorie, Ohaozara-East Development Center”.

“Similar, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Internal Security and Utility (Urban), Mr. Saint Nchekwube Anakor, is hereby removed from office with immediate effect. Mr Chidiebere Egwu is to take over as SA on Internal Security and Utility (Urban)”.

The Statement directed all the affected former officials of the State government to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Monday 26th of October 2020.

The Statement further urged them to ensure strict adherence to the directives.

It would be recalled that hoodlums who disguised as EndSars protesters invaded the State last week and burnt diwn kpirikpiri and that of Ekeaba police stations in Abakaliki metropolis.

The hoodlums subsequently the next day also burnt down the newly constructed ultra modern Okposi police station done by Governor Umahi”s administration and that of Uburu police stations all in Ohaozara local government area of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi at the weekend visited the police stations burnt down and other government facilities destroyed by the hoodlums and expressed the regret over the level of destruction down by the hoodlums.

Governor Umahi who described the perpetrators of the act as enemies of the state enjoined the people to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act to eneble the law take its course on them. Ends.