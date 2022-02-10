Governor David Umahi has ordered the indefinite suspension of Pastor Ken Ozioma Eze as the executive secretary of the Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

In a statement signed by the secretary to the state government (SSSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, said Eze was suspended for negligence of duty.

He said the SEMA boss exhibited negligence of duty which prompted the expiration of relief materials worth millions of naira under his care for distribution to displaced persons and other disaster victims.

Ugbala said Eze should hand over all government property in his possession with immediate effect.

The SSG said, “The indefinite suspension is as a result of negligence of duty which resulted in the expiration of stored relief items meant for distribution to the public”.

“Consequently, Pastor Ozioma Eze is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the commissioner for human capital development and monitoring before the close of work on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022,” he said.

