Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has warned Chinese in the state against further open mining. Governor Umahi insisted that Chinese mining businesses in the state must adopt modern methods of mining to save the people from hazards associated with open mining.

The governor spoke during the funeral service/ internment of Late Ogochukwu Elem the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader in Ikwo LGA. It would be recalled that, Ogochukwu Elem and his two police escorts died inside one of the mining pits in the state when the vehicle they were travelling with skidded off the road and fell into a deep and large mining pit by the road side.

The tragedy occurred along Enyigba/FUNAI road in the state. Governor Umahi who was visibly angry over the activities of Chinese in the state who have continued to use open mining, warned that such was no longer acceptable. He said, “I continue to insist that we should use modern methods of mining.”