Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

Barely 48 hours after the attack on the country home of the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, in Omuma, Oru East local government A

Area, his Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Noble Atulegwu, has been shot.

Atulegwu sustained gunshot wounds in his leg following an armed robbery attack along the busy Hardel junction, Orji, Owerri North LGA when he was driving.

Other motorists sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds during the robbery that occurred on Sunday night.

The incident happened very close to the Orji Divisional Police headquarters.

Our correspondent gathered that one of the motorists who was shot was driving an unmarked security vehicle, when gunmen double-crossed them and shot at him, before attacking other vehicles, including commercial buses.

LEADERSHIP gathered that three gun-wielding suspects were seen robbing vehicles as other motorists either were turning back while others abandoned their vehicles on the expressway and ran away.

The suspects shot indiscriminately, as they fled into tin air without any form of challenge from the security operatives.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the robbery incident, said while one of the victims was shot in the leg, others are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Owerri.