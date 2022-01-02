Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, will publicly name those behind the spate of insecurity in the state on Tuesday.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, disclosed this in a statement in Owerri, the capital of Imo State on Sunday.

Emelumba said the governor will use the occasion of the 6th edition of Imo Stakeholders Forum to name those who are sponsors and financiers of insecurity in the state.

According to the Commissioner, the government is in possession of crack evidence of the involvement of those responsible for the carnage.

Emelumba said apart from the public being availed of the names, the governor will update Imo people on his performance in the last two years in office.

He disclosed that the stakeholders meeting/luncheon will now hold at Government House, and no longer at the Ahiajoku Convention Center, Owerri, by 12noon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

He noted that the meeting which is the sixth in the series is very crucial because of the weighty issues that are up for discussion.

He, therefore, urged all those invited to the ceremony to be punctual before the arrival of the state governor.