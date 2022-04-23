Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has sent a condolence message to the government and people of Oyo State, following the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said it was with a deep sense of shock and sadness that he learnt of the passing of His Royal Majesty, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The governor said: “I wish to convey, on behalf of the Government and the people of Rivers State, my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Royal family, Government and people of Oyo State on this sad loss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who reigned for 51 years, will always be remembered for the invaluable role he played in helping build bridges and encouraging peace in the country.

Wike said: “May his family, Government and good people of Oyo State find comfort and renewed strength to bear this great loss. The Oba was a man who dedicated his life to the service of his people and country. The late Alaafin’s family and people of Oyo State are in our thoughts and prayers.”