Governor Yahaya Bello has appointed, Investment and Branding Advisor, Dr Ronke Bello Head Strategist on Investment-Policy and Communication to the Kogi State Government.

Bello expressed delight on the opportunity given her by Gov. Bello to serve Kogi State in a statement released by the Board of Directors of McFlori International Consults where she is CEO.

Bello was trained in the Arts at the University of Ilorin, Public Administration & Policy Analysis at the

University of Abuja, International Public Relations & Marketing at the University of London and

Strategic Leadership at the Harvard Business School Boston-USA.

She has to her credit years of experience in top levels of management both in the public and private sectors and a career that has seen her representing Nigeria at many national and international outings, especially on several adhoc duties for Nigerian Presidents and world leaders.

She has written two books namely: Who Cares, as well as Standing Tall: A Contemporary Leadership compendium.

Well travelled, Dr. Bello, the multiple award winner for her work in the public sector, in November 2006 received a commendation letter from the then Nigerian President HE Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR in which he thanked her for her efforts in making the nation great and described her as

a good ambassador for Nigeria.