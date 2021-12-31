Director-general of press affairs to Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Isma’il Uba Misilli said while some politicians are planning for 2023, his principal has remained dedicated to the Gombe project.

Misilli told newsmen that while some people are plotting for power his governor is busy establishing structures and repositioning different sectors in the state to open up socio-economic activities and create employment opportunities.

“While others are planning for 2023, the great Yahaya is making smart moves to establish links and connections with federal ministries and parastatals to explore more ways of collaboration to move Gombe State forward.

“His aim is to serve his people to the best of his ability and not betray the confidence and trust they reposed in him.

“It is a fact that Gombe State was at the bottom of the list in terms of revenue allocation from federation account, but due to his ingenuity and commitment to fulfilling the dream of the founding fathers of the state, the governor, in a little more than two years in office, made Gombe a model in revenue generation and collection, rubbing shoulders with giant states.

“Gombe will insha Allah, in no distant time, be able to survive even without federal allocation,” Misilli said.

He said since the creation of Gombe State 25 years ago, most of the state’s ministries and other important government offices were scattered within residential areas in rented buildings, but the governor had concluded plans to build a befitting state secretariat for convenience and smooth running of government.

