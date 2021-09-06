Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said he received with sadness the news of the death of elder statesman, Ambassador Aliyu Dala-Hassan. He passed on yesterday at the age of 81 years.

Yahaya, in a statement by the director general press affairs, Ismaila Uba Misili, described the late diplomat as a distinguished public servant, highly respected educationist, community leader and elder statesman with a pedigree of humility, honesty and hard work.

He said the death of Ambassador Dala-Hassan is a huge loss, not only to his immediate family but to the state and nation at large.

Yahaya urged members of the family to take solace in the fact that their father lived an honourable life both in service and in retirement, and left a legacy of dignity and honour.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the government and people of the state to the immediate family of the deceased as well as the Deba Emirate where he held the traditional title of Matawalle and senior council member until his demise.

He also prayed Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannat Firdaus and comfort the bereaved family with fortitude to bear the great loss.

Born on 31st March, 1940, the late Aliyu Dala-Hassan served Nigeria meritoriously in various capacities and held several positions, including Nigerian Ambassador to Republic of Libya and High Commissioner to Malta; Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti State; and member representing North East in the National Assembly Service Commission among others.