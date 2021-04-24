BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has restated his commitment to provide a robust healthcare system in the state.

Speaking when he received the Governing Council of the Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (GSPHDA) led by its chairman, Dr. Ya’u Ahmed Kashere, at Government House in Gombe, the governor said the establishment of the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Agency (GSCHA) and the Gombe State Hospital Services Management Board (GSHSMB) by his administration was to give people of the state a robust health system.

In a statement signed by the director general press affairs, Ismaila Uba Misili, the governor said the resolve of his administration to reposition the health sector was premised on its importance to human survival, growth and development, adding that the efforts had started yielding results.

“The efforts we are making to improve the health sector is because primarily healthcare comes first, without good health nothing moves forward.

“So we are happy that what we are doing has started yielding results. Going by what we met on ground or what we indicated we will do for the people based on our manifesto, we have achieved a lot.

“We can now boast of having at least one functional primary healthcare centre in each of the 114 wards of Gombe State. These are the efforts of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and all of us here so we jointly congratulate each other,” he said.

He said he had approved the commencement of housemanship in the state’s specialist hospital to train young medical doctors to boost the manpower needs in hospitals across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahaya said the challenge at hand which equally needs the support of the board members was that of personnel were being randomly recruited, especially at the local government level without recourse to their academic backgrounds.

He noted that current efforts of his administration to digitise attendance of civil servants would stop the inherent anomalies and open the window for recruitment, saying without the correct manpower it would be difficult to achieve meaningful results.

He said until these steps are taken Gombe cannot move fast to catch up with other states in the country.

The chairman, Governing Council of the Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (GSPHDA) Dr. Ya’u Ahmed Kashere, said they were at the Government House to commend the governor for his unprecedented intervention in the health and other sectors in the state.

He said the renovation and upgrade of the Specialist Hospital Gombe as the establishment of the state’s Contributory Management Agency and Hospital Services Management Board were clear testimonies of the governor’s commitment to revampe the health sector.

Kashere noted that besides the massive development in the health sector, the governor had done well in his transformation agenda for the overall benefit of people of the state.