Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has unveiled a N50,000 monthly empowerment grant scheme for 5,200 women across the state as part of his administration’s sustained efforts to advance women’s economic empowerment, promote self-reliance and improve household livelihoods.

The Governor unveiled the programme on Monday at the Open Theatre, Government House, Kano.

According to him, the initiative was designed to improve the economic wellbeing of women by providing them with financial resources to establish sustainable sources of livelihood, expand their businesses and become economically independent.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grants by investing in viable businesses and other income-generating ventures that would improve their living conditions and provide better opportunities for their families.

The Governor said his administration had put in place a robust mechanism to ensure that the programme reaches the women for whom it was specifically designed, stressing that transparency, fairness and accountability would remain central to its implementation.

Also speaking on behalf of the Kano State Council of Emirs, the Emir of Gaya, Dr. Aliyu Abdulkadir, described the initiative as a laudable intervention capable of improving the economic wellbeing of women and their families.

He also commended the Kano State Government for its ongoing development projects and various interventions across the state, noting that the programmes were making meaningful impacts at the grassroots.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and People with Special Needs, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi, urged the beneficiaries to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) across all levels in the 2027 general elections.

She maintained that returning the APC to power would provide an opportunity for the continuation and expansion of programmes aimed at improving the welfare of women and enhancing the living conditions of families across Kano State.