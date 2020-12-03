By Donatus Okpe

In country where some ideologically-bereft ruling elites excise power in several instances without responsibilities, in a country where the sanctity of human lives pales into insignificance, in the clime where the altars of corruption attract more worshippers than the celestial candour of integrity, strange phenomenon is not far-fetched.

In such a society, a man who imbibes the philosophy of the English social reformer, Jeremy Bentham is likely to be seen as an enigma in the midst of strange people. Bentham’s theory was hinged on a system that places high premium on ” greatest happiness for greatest number of people”. The governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum shares in the social reform proclivity of Bentham. Indeed, his actions and predilections in the war-torn villages of Borno State, are aimed at achieving greatest happiness for the greatest number of law-abiding citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let me state from onset that I have never met Governor Zulum in person. I’m not his publicist either. But I am a lover of good governance, which has unfortunately eluded this country since her political independence on the platter of gold.

As a journalist and a Nigerian looking for light in the abyss of our dark and unpleasant trajectory, Zulum has the character of a dependable torchbearer as he separated himself from our decadence and lives his life for the well being of his hitherto decimated people. Those who follow me on social media would probably acknowledge that I am a Zulumite, with no string attached other than appreciation of his unusualness to be an exemplar among his peers.

Advertisements

Indeed, the unusualness of Governor Zulum separated him from his peers as he brushes protocol and bureaucratic bottlenecks aside to achieve tangibility of results. He is not an armchair chief executive who would wait for doctored and pedestrian reports from aides. Without prior notices, from time to time, he inspects projects and pay unscheduled visits to government establishment whose services are critical to well being of the citizenry who had been traumatised by the Boko Haram insurgency. He inspects hospitals at dawn when most of his colleagues are in slumber after a stressful day. At a time, he had to suspend some doctors who were on call duty and yet absent in the face of emergency cases. Since then, he has put medical personnel on their toes to ensure appreciable service delivery for the decimated people of the state. Faced with emergency cases of wounded victims of the insurgency, he personally supervises the procurement of medical equipment and drugs to ensure sufficiency and comprehensive treatment of patients at little or no cost of their own.

As part of the effort to achieve reliable and efficient health care delivery system, he established Borno State Contributory Health Care Management Agency. This was borne out of his painstaking effort in

assessing the financial constraints of the citizenry. While the state government bears the greater and proportionate brunt of medical treatment, contributors pay paltry sums to access health facilities.

Advertisements





As an educationist, he probably read the works of Williams Arthur Ward who appraised the roles of teachers in educational development and submitted that “a teacher is like a candle. It consumed itself to

light the way for others.” He is determined to change the un-envious narrative of teachers in a state where dysfunctional education system and corrosive ignorance has created monumental army of out- of-school

children. He woke up one early morning to assess how teachers were promptly responding to the new social reform narrative. He found only one teacher of Igbo extraction who reported very early to work. He

found his kind of commitment to work in the teacher and poured encomiums on her. Zulum’s search to change the ugly narrative that was hinged on educational backwardness, is not a respecter of

ethno-religious affiliations. He promoted the teacher of Igbo extraction he found coming to work early and put smiles on her face with mouth -watering financial reward.

Coupled with his social reform programme, he sees education as veritable weapon against mass poverty and ignorance that breed the Frankenstein Monsters called Boko Haram. He invested heavily on

education. Some governors would have found excuse in Boko Haram insurgency and become Alfred Tennyson’s “Lotus Eaters”, a condition of doing nothing and clapping hands for other achievers. But not the

enigmatic Zulum. The cardinal principle of the misguided insurgents, which is hatred for western education, did not distract him from providing qualitative education. It is only the positivity of

unusualness in Governor Zulum’s character that could stir him up to build primary or secondary schools that keep people wondering whether they are university buildings.

He built mega schools that could enhance mass education for over 3000 pupils in rural areas. In most instances, the mega schools house 60 blocks of classrooms, Information and Communication Technology Centre

(ICT).

When I had the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1988, I spent most of my time in Gwange, a large settlement in Maiduguri Metropolis. I met thousands of Almajiri kids who never set their minds on acquiring Western education, a key to technological breakthrough and personal liberty. I remembered mourning the death of

one of these kids they called “lawyer” due to his unrivalled intelligence. The kid died as a result of skin infection arising from unhygienic places, they took shelter.

The governor, on assuming the leadership of the state, had a strategic and proactive intervention in this area. He built N400million worth of mega school in Gwange as part of the effort to persuade these kids to see the essence of combining Almajiri schools with western education.

The governor has procured 100 buses (40 seaters in each) to ease the transportation of students and pupils to and from schools.

Going by the unfortunate peculiarities of war-ravaged villages in Borno State, the governor who, in his unusualness, visibly sweat it out with internally displaced persons, has brought over 50,000 orphans from villages and enrolled them in mega schools in the state capital which are equipped with boarding and modern teaching facilities.

Indeed, the hitherto decimated orphans are now being given teaching aids, free feeding, books and school uniforms. He has, in his quest for result-oriented educational system, hired 776 teachers for the hitherto ill-equipped secondary schools. He had visited Egypt with the hope of hiring Egyptian lecturers that could enhance the frontiers of

science and technology in tertiary institutions in Borno State.

He intends to build Borno State University Teaching Hospital which would draw its capacity and medical expertise from Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt.

One of the amazing questions that seek answers among admirers of Governor Zulum is his ability to outperform his peers even when the state is battling with insurgency. The answers are not in monologue encounter with the marines. Wherever there is leadership, will and determination, there is a way laid out with gold and silver. The

relentless governor who has the propensity to constantly oversee projects, had survived two horrendous attacks from the dare-devil insurgents. Indeed, he is undeterred as he shares the pains of his war-weary citizens.

The social contract he entered into with the people, has worked tremendously to generate public trust, a dependable component of good governance. “Responsibility”, according to a late famous British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, “is the price for greatness.”

When the former governor of the state, Kashim Shettima appointed Zulum, a professor of Soil and Water Engineering in 2015, to oversee Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, the dexterity, integrity, diligence and honesty of purpose the then commissioner brought to bear on his responsibility, paved way for enhanced greatness as a governor. He did not only embarked on housing projects for civil servants, but has also built 1,000 units of

housings in Dalori community for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Zulum had settled over 100,000 IDPs in their ancestral homes. In each of these communities, he built security posts that could guarantee the

safety of lives and property.

President Muhammadu Buhari had since singled him out for commendation over his uncommon passion for resettlement of displaced persons. One of the richest men on earth, Warren Buffet, once said that the onlookers must be critical enough to look for three attributes in a person; intelligence, energy and integrity. According to him, if the

person being analysed don’t have the last one, “don’t bother with the first two.”

Fortunately for the people of Borno State, Zulum is not only endowed with spotless integrity, he also has inestimable quantum of energy and intelligence for living his life for others especially the vulnerable

persons in the state. That was why his predecessor and mentor Senator Imam said without iota of reservation, that Zulum is better than him in all ramifications. That was why Buhari commended him saying “I

specifically acknowledged your unique and selfless leadership style which you displayed in distribution of COVID-19 palliatives, construction of houses for IDPs, cash transfer for empowerment. ”

These, according to the President, were remarkably unassailable achievements that should be emulated. Indeed, the timely hitch-free and all-inclusive distribution of the palliatives among the vulnerable

persons in the 27 LGAs in Borno State took the state out of the un-envious list of states where youths violently broke into warehouses and carted away COVID-19 palliatives with attendant casualties.

Many Nigerians have commended the leadership foresight, timeliness and empathetic dispositions of the governor who sees responsibility as the price of leadership.

Okpe, a Public Affairs Analyst writes from Lokoja