Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday, in Monguno, supervised the enrollment of school-aged children whose parents were killed by Boko Haram.

A total number of 5,361 orphans were registered during the two-day exercise. The children were between the ages of seven and 13, and each was to be given free uniforms, writing materials and free meals at schools.

The orphans were registered in the presence of their guardians who gave their biographical details, including places of displacement and indigenous local government areas (LGAs).

The 5,361 orphans are part of over 50,000 children, either orphaned by Boko Haram or with parents and relations missing as a result of attacks on several communities by Boko Haram since 2009.

Although, the enrollment exercise was for orphans, other parents trooped out with their children demanding enrollment, for which Zulum promised to approve.

Zulum appealed to guardians of all 5,361 orphans to ensure their wards regularly attend school.

The governor also announced that he would engage Islamiyya teachers to teach guardians and other adults who are willing to learn.

The speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, commissioners and other top government officials, supported Zulum during the enrollment exercises.