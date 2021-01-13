By Francis Okoye |

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday flagged off the training of 800 newly recruited teachers by the state government.

The training was organised by Borno state teaching service board, in collaboration with Ilmu Ka’ande Education Consult LTD.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, venue of the training, Governor Zulum showered praises to the organisers of the training and declared the occasion as a milestone achievement.

“I am delighted to be in your midst on the occasion of the official opening ceremony of the training of the newly recruited Teachers into the state Teaching Service, this is indeed a milestone achievement in the history of the state Teaching Service Board.”

Governor Zulum thereby directed the verification of teachers in the state secondary schools before March 30th.

While praising the verification exercise being conducted by the Borno state universal basic education for the primary school teachers, Zulum directed the secretary to the state government to form a committee to verify Teachers in the secondary schools.

“The SSG should also form a committee to look, verify teachers that are teaching in the secondary schools.”

“From now on, a training of train the trainers can also be organised from time to time, to address teachers on modern ways of teaching. In view of this, I hereby direct that the Ministry of Education, Teachers Service Board (TSB), should liaise with provosts and management of colleges of education in a view to fashioning out teachers training exercises,” Zulum said.