Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday distributed packages containing varieties of agricultural tools and implements to over 2,000 resettled farmers in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar local government area of Borno State for dry season farming.

Each pack contains a water pump with accessories, NPK fertilizer, non-selective herbicides, 50,000 liters of petrol, 2,000 liters of engine oil and rice seedlings.

The benefiting farmers were resettled after their displacement from parts of Mobbar. They also include farmers from neighboring Abadam local government which is under reconstruction ahead of safe resettlement.

Accompanied by the senator representing Borno North, Abubakar Kyari and the speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, AbdulKarim Lawan, the governor said the intervention was part of sustained efforts to create jobs, revive and boost irrigation farming towards the recovery of agriculture and increase potentials for food sufficiency in the state.

In addition to the irrigation packs, Governor Zulum directed the release of funds for the drilling of 500 tube-well boreholes to increase water supply for irrigation activities.

Before leaving Damasak, Zulum inspected a water project being constructed by Senator Abubakar Kyari as part of his constituency interventions in Damasak.

The water project valued at N450m has a combined capacity of 950,000 liters of water with three deep aquifers and two middle aquifer water sources with reticulation pipelines to connect townships.