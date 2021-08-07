Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has lauded the Nigerian military and other security agencies over their recent successes recorded against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad region and other areas of the State.

The governor made this known while chairing an expanded security council meeting held on Saturday at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Borno State Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Hon. Babakura Abba Jato, said the expanded security council meeting had in attendance members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers under the leadership of the Shehu of Borno and all Service Chiefs in the state.

He said the governor registered his utmost appreciation over the effort of the Nigerian Armed Forces, paramilitaries, civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes for bringing down the level of insurgency in the state to the barest minimum level.

He said Zulum called on them to increase their efforts so that the whole state will be free and normalcy will return.

“Zulum most particularly expressed his gratitude for the clearing exercise in the shores of the Lake Chad and the Sambisa general area, noting that although the factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, was killed, a new group is taking over Shekau’s position.

“He said the establishment of civil authorities is one of the highest priorities of government. The issue was reiterated while explaining that, if civil authorities are not established in reclaimed territories, those areas will be taken over by the insurgents.

“As a result, all efforts will be geared towards bringing people back to their ancestral homes,” Jato said.

He added that by November, people from Abadam residing in Niger Republic will be brought back to Nigeria and settled in their local government area.

On demotion of a church in Maiduguri, he said that the governor has already issued out a statement and immediately set up committee of inquiry and investigation was ongoing on the incident.

“When the outcome of the investigation is out, the general public will be adequately informed, and justice will take its course at the end of the enquiry.

“However, the governor made it clear that his administration will not condone any form of indiscipline or breach of law by any individual.

“Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur, under the directives of the governor has visited the victims and sympathized with them,” he added.

He said the government will also embark on the clearance of Maiduguri-Damboa road in preparation for opening and easy movement of people and goods.

“The governor enjoined members of the public to be very vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activity to the security agencies,” he stated.