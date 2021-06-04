Following Boko Haram’s destruction of Ajiri community in Mafa local government area, Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has directed the immediate rehabilitation and construction of houses to enable the people return to their homes.

The governor who visited Ajiri interacted with the security operatives maintaining law and order in the community, and afterwards met with fleeing residents who are taking refuge in Mafa to facilitate their return.

He urged the residents to be resilient and support the security personnel to defend their community.

The governor commended the military personnel in the community for their doggedness and sacrifice, saying that the current crop of military personnel has been doing a wonderful job in protecting the people.

“We came to see them and boost their moral,” Zulum said.

Our correspondent recalls that on May 5th, 2021, Boko Haram terrorists launched an attack on Ajiri community, where eight persons were killed and houses destroyed.