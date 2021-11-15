Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has postponed his scheduled commissioning of projects across local government areas in southern Borno, to honour the slain Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers, who died at the weekend, during a battle with terrorists who failed in an attempt to capture a military base in Askira-Uba local government area of the state.

The tour was to start on Tuesday with dozens of completed government projects, mostly schools and healthcare centres, lined up for commissioning by the governor.

Announcing the postponement, spokesman to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau, said the governor will undertake the commissioning tour, after visiting family of late General Zirkisu who lives outside Borno State on Tuesday.

Zulum’s planned visit is to convey the deepest sympathy of the government and people of Borno State to the family of the fallen heroes.