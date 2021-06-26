Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has directed the immediate suspension of ACTED, an international non-governmental organization (iNGO) following Saturday’s discovery that the humanitarian organisation was using an hotel in Maiduguri for shooting training.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, who announced the governor’s directive, said the French iNGO was found using toy guns and simulators in training exercises at a hotel located off Circular Road in the state capital.

Gusau explained that residents near the hotel had reported to state officials that they were hearing sounds of gunshots from the hotel, following which government officials reported the matter to GRA Divisional Police Headquarters which oversees the hotel’s location.

The police found three toy pistols at the hotel while two Nigerian trainers, were arrested for further investigation.

The statement said pending the outcome of police investigation, Governor Zulum has directed sealing of the hotel and suspension of the iNGO, ACTED from any humanitarian activity in Borno State.

Gusau noted that Governor Zulum acknowledged and deeply appreciated the roles of credible iNGOs, which have been providing critical humanitarian interventions in different parts of the State.

He assured them of government’s continued cooperation and support while charging them to obey the laws, policies and rules guiding all activities and actions across the state.