Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has called on journalists in the state to be agents of development and promoters of good governance.

He also urged journalists to reflect the efforts of the federal government in the fight against insurgency in the state in their reportage.

Zulum made the call weekend at the council chamber of the Government House, Maiduguri, while inaugurating the State’s Advisory Committee on Governance and Development.

The governor said: “Iam also pleased to bring to your kind notice that Allah has spared our lives to witness a gradual return of peace to our dear state.

“Few days ago, I raised an issue in this chambers when the Senate Committee On Army visited, but the following morning most headlines of the Nigerian dailies quoted me out of context that Borno has been taken over by ISWAP.”

Zulum appealed to journalists in and outside the state to be the bedrock of development as well as to build confidence in the Nigerian system for a better future.

Inaugurating the Advisory Committee, Zulum said the gesture was aimed at creating inclusiveness and opportunity for people to have control over affairs of governance.

The governor added that his administration would continue to ensure that peace and security were sustained, which he said are critical to attain development in any society.

Speaking further, Zulum listed four specific terms of reference for the Committee, which include advising the governor on governance and development issues that will fast-track the renaissance and development of Borno State.

“Exploring potential national and global opportunities including the private sector that will support the implementation of the Borno State 25 Years Development Plan.

“Advising the governor and exploring opportunities on strengthening government institutions for improved effectiveness and efficiency. Actively championing and seeking opportunities for Climate Action and Environmental Protection for Borno State.

“Be champions for the Borno State 25 years Development Plan, and 10 years Strategic Transformation Initiatives,” Zulum stated.

Responding on behalf of the committee, the chairman, Ambassador Usman Sarki, expressed gratitude to the governor for finding them worthy to serve the State.

He assured the governor that the Advisory Committee was clear about their responsibilities, and will be committed to bring their collective experiences and knowledge to support the government.

Other members of the committee are; Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha Bintube, Hajja Kaka Suleiman Gumsuri, Alhaji Musa Kida, Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte, Joerg Kuehnel, Prof. Ali Mburza, Prof. Iqbal Asaria, Hon. Alh. Bukar Tijjani, Dr. Mairo Mandara while Muhammad Bukar Badiya will serve as secretary.