By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

In an effort to boost internally generated revenue and close leakages, Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has unveiled the new corporate identity for the state internal revenue service board.

In a ceremony conducted yesterday at the Multi purpose auditorium of the Government House Maiduguri, Zulum recalled that the new executive chairman who was recently appointed is aimed at injecting new ideas to boost revenue generation in the state.

Zulum said the new corporate identity will promote voluntary compliance which will sustain socio-economic development of the state.

The Governor also said:” With the new leadership in the state revenue board, it is expected that 2021 revenue generation will be more than N10b generated in 2020.

In an opening remark, the commissioner of finance, budget and planning, Hon. Adamu Alhaji Lawan said, the new corporate identity is a paradigm shift in the revenue administration in Borno State and aligns with robust transformational vision of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

He added that for the first time in the history of Borno, a clear vision and identity will be projected to the general public.

The Executive Chairman of the revenue service board, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali gave the highlights and concept of the new corporate identity of the board. End